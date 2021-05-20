Masters Tinson Scholarships for International Students at University of Essex, UK

Apply for the Masters Tinson Scholarships for International Students at University of Essex, UK

Start your academic journey in the UK. The University of Essex is giving an opportunity to apply for the Masters Tinson Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The educational award is accessible for talented students who are going to enrol in masters degree coursework at the university.

The University of Essex is one of England’s eight new institutions, located in the heart of the country. It offers world-class academics in a supportive and research-intensive atmosphere. It is organised into three campuses and provides students with a variety of course options.

Why study at the University of Essex? Students are prepared for their future in a vibrant and worthy environment at the institution. Students will have the opportunity to broaden their horizons and advance professionally at this university.

Application Deadline: May 31, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Essex

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Rep, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Masters degree in Law or Human Rights

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Students must have an offer of a place on one of the Law or Human Rights postgraduate courses

How to Apply

How to Apply: To being enlisted in the programme, aspirants must have to take admission in the masters degree programme at the university.

Supporting Documents: Students should submit a 500 to 800-word statement explaining why you think you would be a suitable candidate plus a CV to lawpgtadmin@essex.ac.uk.

Admission Requirements: Applicants with 2:2 or above, or equivalent international qualifications.

Language Requirement: If you have received your test results you may include a copy with your application such as IELTS, TOEFL or Pearson, and the test must be less than three years old at the time of admission.

Benefits

Each successful scholar will receive the tuition fee to cover their study expenses at the University of Essex in the UK.

