2021 Academic Programs for International Students at Drury University, USA

The Drury University, USA will provide three successfully selected and accepted applicants monetary benefits towards their study at Drury.

This Institution exists to foster the integration of theoretical and practical knowledge. It serves as an excellent place for liberate students to participate responsibly in and contribute to life in a global community.

Application Deadline: 15th July 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate

Value of Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: 3

Eligibility:

Applicants must be freshmen.

Applicants must be enrolled in the university.

Applicants must have good academic records

How to Apply: Applicants are advised to complete their application process using the online university portal or through the Common Application. International students may apply through the application process specific to them. There is no separate application form for the opportunity.

Visit The Official Website For More Information