2021 Carl Koerner Memorial International Awards at Eastern Illinois University – USA

The International Student Scholarship was established by the Board of Trustees to assist students from other countries to attend Eastern Illinois University – USA. The scholarship pays partial tuition for minimum full-time enrollment in on-campus EIU courses. Fees, field trips, continuing education delivery charges, travel, living expenses, and other personal expenses are not covered. Scholarship awards are only granted for two semesters at a time.

Application Deadline: October 1

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate

Value of Awards: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates with a good academic record for an undergraduate degree and they should have an undergraduate degree for the master’s degree program.

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How to Apply: Interested applicants have to take admission to an undergraduate or master’s degree at the University.

