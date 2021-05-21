2021 Carl Koerner Memorial International Awards at Eastern Illinois University – USA

The International Student Scholarship was established by the Board of Trustees to assist students from other countries to attend Eastern Illinois University – USA. The scholarship pays partial tuition for minimum full-time enrollment in on-campus EIU courses. Fees, field trips, continuing education delivery charges, travel, living expenses, and other personal expenses are not covered. Scholarship awards are only granted for two semesters at a time.
Application Deadline: October 1
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate and Graduate
Value of Awards: Tuition fee
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
Applicants must have high school certificates with a good academic record for an undergraduate degree and they should have an undergraduate degree for the master’s degree program.
Applicants must be proficient in English Language
How to Apply: Interested applicants have to take admission to an undergraduate or master’s degree at the University.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
