2021 Hinson International Students Endowed Scholarships at University of South Alabama, USA

The Hinson International Student Endowed Scholarship was established by Robert and Brenda Hinson for the purpose of providing financial assistance to an undergraduate international student who demonstrates high academic achievement and has completed two semesters at USA.

Application Deadline: 15th June 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: Educational fund

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

be enrolled in the university.

hold a high GPA.

be proficient in English Language

How to Apply: Interested applicants have to take admission to the University of Alabama. After that, aspirants must fill the funding form.

