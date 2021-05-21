2021 International High Achiever Scholarships at University of Buckingham – UK

The University of Buckingham will provide a £2,500 fee reduction, paid in four termly instalments throughout the successful students first year of study.
As a socially responsible university, they are also fully committed to attracting and supporting the very best students from all over the world. We offer generous country-based undergraduate scholarships, helping you to achieve your study goals.
Application Deadline: 31 August
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: £2,500 fee reduction
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
Applicants must study for an undergraduate degree with us and have achieved the equivalent of AAB at A level in your local qualifications.
Applicants must achieve the minimum requirements in all four components (listening, reading, speaking, and writing). The minimum entry requirement for a degree-level course is a Common European Framework grade of B2. IELTS, TOEFL, and Pearson equivalents.
Applicants must meet all the entry requirements of the university.
How to Apply: Applicants are required to take admission in an undergraduate degree program at the university. After that, they can apply online for this grant.
