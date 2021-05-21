2021 Need-Based Financial Aid at Texas Christian University, USA

Texas Christian University, USA is rewarding selected applicants with around $2,000 to $41,570 towards their study costs and other educational expenses at the Institution.

Texas Christian University holds a robust academic community that starts at the top and influences everything conducted at the university. It is a space of equality created for men and women to learn and lead.

Application Deadline: 1st October 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $41,570

Number of Awards: 5

Eligibility:

Applicants must be incoming international students.

Applicants must be enrolled and accepted into the university.

Applicants must have a minimum SAT score of 1400 and an ACT score of 3.8 to secure admission at TCU.

Applicants must have good academic records.

How to Apply: Interested applicants are required to register themselves and apply on the official online portal of the university. The applicants are required to create a CSS profile to access or apply for financial aid.

