2021 Need-Based Financial Aid at Texas Christian University, USA

Texas Christian University, USA is rewarding selected applicants with around $2,000 to $41,570 towards their study costs and other educational expenses at the Institution.
Texas Christian University holds a robust academic community that starts at the top and influences everything conducted at the university. It is a space of equality created for men and women to learn and lead.
Application Deadline: 1st October 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $41,570
Number of Awards: 5
Eligibility:
Applicants must be incoming international students.
Applicants must be enrolled and accepted into the university.
Applicants must have a minimum SAT score of 1400 and an ACT score of 3.8 to secure admission at TCU.
Applicants must have good academic records.
How to Apply: Interested applicants are required to register themselves and apply on the official online portal of the university. The applicants are required to create a CSS profile to access or apply for financial aid.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
