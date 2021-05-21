First-Year International Awards at New York Institute of Technology – USA, 2021

The New York Institute of Technology – USA is inviting applications for the First-Year International Awards which is created to provide financial support to needy applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: July 15, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate

Value of Awards: $26,000

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must be full-time first-year students.

Applicants must meet Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) requirements at all times.

Applicants must hold a minimum GPA of 3.0 or above to get admission in NYIT.

How to Apply: Applicants must first fill the application form of the institute using the official online portal of the university or apply using the Common Application. They can complete the form depending upon which the first-year scholarship they are applying for.

Visit The Official Website For More Information