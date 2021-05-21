International Education Flow-Through Bursaries at Fleming College, Canada – 2021

The Fleming College, Canada is awarding a flow through bursary to full-time International Students in any program at the Institution with a current GPA of 3.6 or higher.
All international students who wish to take any programme at Fleming College are eligible to avail this bursary. The students must be full-time student with high academic records to receive this award.
Application Deadline: Open
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $340
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
Applicants must be enrolled in any programme at Fleming College.
Applicants must identify as international students.
Applicants must hold a current GPA of 3.6 or higher to be admitted to Fleming College.
How to Apply: Applicants must submit an application form through the online application portal of the university.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
