International Education Flow-Through Bursaries at Fleming College, Canada – 2021

By ojootaru on May 21, 2021

The Fleming College, Canada is awarding a flow through bursary to full-time International Students in any program at the Institution with a current GPA of 3.6 or higher.

All international students who wish to take any programme at Fleming College are eligible to avail this bursary. The students must be full-time student with high academic records to receive this award.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $340

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled in any programme at Fleming College.
Applicants must identify as international students.
Applicants must hold a current GPA of 3.6 or higher to be admitted to Fleming College.
How to Apply: Applicants must submit an application form through the online application portal of the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

