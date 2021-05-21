International Student Scholarships at Kent Institute – Australia, 2021

The Kent Institute is offering a 30% mind blowing scholarship opportunity to international students commencing a full-time degree program at the Institute.

This Institution want to help students from all backgrounds and all cultures gain access to higher and vocational education. They also strive to stimulate discussion, encourage critical thinking and empower our students to make confident, informed educational and career decisions.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: 30% reduction in tuition fees

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must have achieved sound academic standing and results in their previous studies.

Applicants must have IELTS (Academic) 5.5 overall score with no band less than 5.0 or equivalent.

Applicants must have a formal qualification considered equivalent to an Australian Year 12

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years of age before course commencement.

How to Apply: To apply for this scholarship:

Read the International Student Scholarship information and guidelines (which includes terms and conditions about retaining the scholarship for the duration of your course)

Complete and sign the International Student Scholarship application form and submit at the same time as applying for your course

Wait to hear back from Kent – if you are successful, you will be notified in writing after acceptance of your Offer of Admission and prior to the commencement date.

Visit The Official Website For More Information.