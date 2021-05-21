Lloyds bank annual Meeting halted by Shareholder Chouting Complaints

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) had to temporarily adjourn its annual investor meeting on Thursday after a shareholder shouting complaints delayed the start and had to be removed from the meeting.

The meeting was adjourned by chairman Robin Budenberg after 15 minutes of disruption and the webcast was suspended, with the meeting restarting a few minutes later.

The shareholder repeateadly shouted: “You are not the chairman”, objecting to the fact that investors were voting to approve Budenberg’s appointment for the first time at this meeting.

“I am the chairman,” Budenberg replied several times, before having to adjourn the meeting.

The complainant said he was concerned by one of Britain’s biggest banking scandals, a historic fraud at the lender’s HBOS branch in Reading which resulted in 6 people being jailed and more than 100 million pounds being paid out in compensation to victims.

Victim have complained about the speed of redress and the amounts they have received.

