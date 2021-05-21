Online Studies Scholarships at University of Waikato, New Zealand – 2021

The University of Waikato, New Zealand is offering a 20% tuition fee scholarship opportunity to interested applicants who want to complete their undergraduate and master’s studies in New Zealand.

Students at this institution can study a wide selection of disciplines to create a tailored qualification to their skills and career goals. The university is dedicated to ensuring that its students can seamlessly move from the classroom to the workplace.

Application Deadline: 31st May

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and masters

Value of Award: 20% tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies: Bachelor of Arts,Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Communication, Bachelor of Computer Science, Bachelor of Environmental Planning, Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Social Science,Graduate Certificate in Strategic Management, Postgraduate Certificate in Computer Science,Graduate Diploma in Education,Graduate Diploma in Political Science, Postgraduate Diploma, Master of Business and Management (MBM)1, Master of Cyber Security, Master of Media and Creative Technologies, Master of Design,Master of Digital Business,Master of Disability and Inclusion Studies, Master of Education, Master of Educational Leadership, Master of Information Technology, Master of Laws (LLM),Master of Laws in M?ori/Pacific and Indigenous Peoples’ Law,Master of Management, Master of Management Studies, Foundation & English Language Programmes, Certificate in Attainment of Foundation Studies (Standard), Certificate in Attainment of Foundation Studies (Accelerated),Certificate of Attainment in English Language

Eligibility:

Applicants must be an international student

Applicants must have to take admission in the Undergraduate and masters degree programme.

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How to Apply: Interested applicants must have to take admission in the degree programme at the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information