ECU Vice Chancellor’s International PhD by Research Scholarships in Australia

Applications are being accepted from the domestic and international students for the Vice Chancellor’s PhD by Research Scholarships. This study program is offered by Edith Cowan University in Australia.

The fund is established for the brightest students, who commence as a full-time PhD student and demonstrate outstanding research potential in the Nursing and Midwifery discipline.

Edith Cowan University is an Australian public university with a range of research centres within its fields of study. It has quickly developed into a high-quality institution with high student satisfaction and globally recognised science.

Why study at Edith Cowan University? The university has a dynamic research community and offers creative and practical courses across a range of disciplines. It provides a variety of opportunities for professional growth and advancement. You will find a degree that matches your preferences, skills, and career objectives here.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Edith Cowan University

Department: School of Nursing and Midwifery

Course Level: PhD

Awards: Up to $35,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not Known

Nationality: Domestic and International students

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: PhD degree program at ECU in School of Nursing and Midwifery

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:

Applicants must have completion of a Master by Research or a Master by Coursework plus research publications

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered for the opportunity, candidates must have take admission in the PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) program at the university. After that, students must submit an ECU Online application Portal for the opportunity.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit copies of their academic transcripts, certificates, and CV.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates are required to meet the academic entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency.

Benefits

Edith Cowan University will provide the tuition fees to the successful candidates.

