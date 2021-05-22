EU postgraduate placements at University of Dundee in UK

The University of Dundee is now providing financial support to the higher education of students through fantastic EU postgraduate placements for the academic year 2021-2022.

This scholarship is open for students from EU countries who hold an academic offer of entry for a postgraduate degree programme for September 2021 or January 2022 entry.

The University of Dundee is a public research university in the United Kingdom that was established in 1881. The university’s goal is to change people’s lives locally and globally by creating, sharing, and applying knowledge.

Why study at the University of Dundee? The university equips students with the tools they need to maximise their potential and take confident, well-informed steps toward their goals. It also equips students with the knowledge and trust necessary to make a meaningful difference.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: The University of Dundee

Department: NA

Course Level: Postgraduate

Awards: £5,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not known

Nationality: EU

The program can be taken in the UK

Language: English

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from the EU are eligible to apply.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Available for a master’s degree program in the field of Anatomy / Forensic Anthropology / Forensic and Medical Art, Architecture and Urban Planning, Art and Design, Biological/Biomedical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering / Medical Imaging, Business (Accountancy / Economics / Finance / International Business), Civil Engineering / Structural Engineering, Computing / Applied Computing / Data Science / Data Engineering, Education, Electronic Engineering, Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, English, Geography / Environmental Science, History, Law, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering / Industrial Engineering, Nursing and Health Sciences, Philosophy, Physics, Politics and International Relations, Psychology, Social Work

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, must meet the eligibility criteria:

Be studying a full time, 180 credit postgraduate taught programme over the course of 1 year. If you are studying a 2-year full-time programme, you may be eligible for the awards in both years.

Be domiciled in the EU.

Have International fee status.

How to Apply

How to Apply: There is no separate application process for the award, the university will let the student know whether they are eligible or not for the grant in the acceptance letter from the university of a master’s degree.

Supporting Documents: Right now, no supporting documents are asked by the university.

Admission Requirements: It is expected that all interested candidates must hold an undergraduate degree for studying the postgraduate degree program at the university.

Language Requirement: At the time of application, you will be asked to demonstrate proficiency in the English language through the IELTS or TOEFL test.

Benefits

The educational award has the value of £5,000 and will be granted as the tuition fee reduction.

