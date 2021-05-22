Flinders University Global Scholarships in Australia

Highly passionate students have a great way to manage their finances by applying for the Global Scholarships offered by Flinders University in Australia.

The purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance to international students who want to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degree coursework at the university. All the interested outstanding students can apply for this program for the session 2021/2022.

The University of Flinders has a well-deserved reputation for excellent teaching and science. It has a long history of community engagement and commitment to improving educational opportunities for all people.

Why study at Flinders University? Flinders University offers students a rich and varied learning and social experience on a truly Australian campus. It also provides a supportive environment that enables its students to easily communicate with university staff.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Flinders University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree

Awards: 20% tuition fee reduction

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not known

Nationality: International

The program can be taken in Australia

Language: English

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International candidates of any country are eligible to join.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: The program is available for undertaking an undergraduate and a postgraduate degree program in the field of Business, Creative Arts, Education, Engineering, Environment, Government, Information technology, Law, Psychology, Public health, Science, and Social work at the university.

Admissible Criteria: Interested candidates must meet the following criteria-

Undergraduate applicants require an equivalent ATAR 70 or above and exceed the Flinders entry score by a 5 ATAR.

Postgraduate applicants require an equivalent of 5.0 GPA or above.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The following steps will lead the way of applying to the course and award-

Step 1-The participants need to select their course in which they want to study.

Step 2- After that, they can complete their application process to study a bachelor or a master degree program at the university.

Final Step: If students are eligible they simply need to accept their offer for the grant to be awarded.

Required Documents: At the time of admission, the aspirants will be asked to submit their academic transcripts, language ability proof, curriculum vitae, and copies of their degree transcripts.

Entry Requirements: Undergraduate participants whose overall grade in their most recent qualification exceeds the Flinders entry score by 5 ATAR equivalent points.

And postgraduate candidates whose overall grade in their most recent qualification exceeds the Flinders entry score by 0.5 GPA.

Language Requirement: For studying at the university, all participants have to meet the English language requirements asked by the university.

Benefits

The program will help candidates in their studies by providing them 20% reduction in tuition fees for the duration of the program.

Application Deadline: There is no set deadline for the grant; the candidates need to take admission in their chosen course before the application closed.

