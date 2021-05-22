Fully-funded PhD International Studentships in Laser Spectrometry Development for Carbon-14 Analysis, UK

The University of Edinburgh is offering fully-funded PhD International Studentships in Laser Spectrometry Development for Carbon-14 Analysis in Environmental and Medical Applications.

This study programme is available for both UK/EU and overseas students who have a plan to take part in PhD degree coursework at the university.

The University of Edinburgh is a well-known public research university that is regarded as one of the best in the world. It was established in 1582 and has five main campuses, making it the world’s sixth oldest university.

Why study at the University of Edinburgh? Students will have a variety of learning options when attending this university, ranging from on-campus taught programmes to part-time online training. A comprehensive training programme will be provided comprising both specialist scientific training and generic transferable and professional skills.

Application Deadline: May 31, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Edinburgh

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Awards: Fully-funded

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: PhD degree in Laser Spectrometry Development for Carbon-14 Analysis in Environmental and Medical Applications

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:

Candidate must hold (or close to completing) a master’s degree (or international equivalent) in Physics, Chemistry, Chemical Physics, Medical Physics or Engineering disciplines.

How to Apply

How to Apply: For grasping the opportunity, students have to take admission in the PhD degree coursework at the university. After that, they can apply through the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit all the following documents:

All degree transcripts and certificates

A short research proposal

A full CV

Two references

Admission Requirements: For being admitted, you need to meet entry requirements for each qualification you plan to study.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, then you must submit a copy of a recent English language test certificate or provide details of when you are going to take the test. Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study at the university.

Benefits

The University of Edinburgh will provide full PhD tuition fees for the session 2021/2022. The student will receive a stipend of £21 000 per annum.

