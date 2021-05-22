International Future Leaders of the Creative Industries Scholarships in UK

The University for the Creative Arts is pleased to announce the International Future Leaders of the Creative Industries Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The sponsorship will be provided to full-time international students who wish to undertake any undergraduate, graduate and PhD degree programmes at UCA.

The University for the Creative Arts is a specialist art and design university located in the south of England. It is ranked 2nd among all modern universities by The Complete University Guide. It is functioning with a mission to promote the social and economic development of Central Asia, particularly its mountain communities, by offering an internationally recognised standard of higher education and enabling the peoples of the region to preserve their rich cultural heritage as assets for the future.

Why study at University for the Creative Arts? At the University for the Creative Arts, the faculty realises that everyone’s interests and ambitions are different and focuses on helping them find their particular creative direction. The programmes at UCA are designed in a way that it covers areas such as business and marketing, that fully prepares the students for the world of high-level creative business,

Application Deadline: September 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University for Creative Arts

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate, Graduate and PhD

Award: $3,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All full-time degree programmes available at UCA are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The students must be enrolled and accepted into the university.

The students must be paying international tuition fees.

The students must have paid their outstanding tuition fees at the time of enrolment.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must either apply through the UCA university portal or via UCAS.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

Official transcripts

Bachelor degree certification

High school transcripts

Portfolio

CV

Work experience

Admission Requirements: The students must have attained a minimum of 60 % or above to secure a seat at UCA.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 5.5

TOEFL IBT – 72

PTE Academic – 51

CAE – 162

Trinity College London Integrated Skills in English (ISE) – ISE II

UCA English Language Test – 5.5

Benefits

The selected students will be given $3,000 off from the total annual tuition fee for one year by the university.

