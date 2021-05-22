International PhD Positions at Copenhagen Business School, Denmark

Copenhagen Business School is pleased to offer the PhD Positions in Department of International Economics, Government and Business for the academic year 2021-2022.

International applicants who want to apply for the PhD degree programme are eligible for this application . The applicants must have received excellent grades from their previous universities to receive this award.

Copenhagen Business School is a public university situated in Copenhagen and is present among the top 100 global programmes on the prestigious Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2021. It harbours a mission is to be a global PRME leader by making responsible management integral to all education at CBS and part of our organizational identity.

Why choose to study at Copenhagen Business School? Copenhagen Business School is the largest education and research institution in the field of business administration and economics. It is committed to communicating new knowledge and new ideas by giving a platform to share the same with the business leaders of tomorrow and society in general.

Application Deadline: 1st July, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Copenhagen Business School

Department: Department of International Economics, Government and Business

Course Level: PhD

Award: Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: 5

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Denmark

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from all countries are eligible to participate to receive this application .

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants are eligible to apply for PhD programmes at the Department of International Economics, Political Science Government and Business.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must hold a bachelor’s as well as master’s degree certification.

The applicants must be accepted in CBS.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must apply using the application portal of the university and complete the application process. The applicants are supposed to fill a separate application form to apply for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

High school transcripts

Bachelor’s degree certification

Master’s degree certification

Letter of recommendation from the university

Letter of recommendation from a professor

CV

List of publications

Copy of selected written work

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold a relevant bachelor’s degree with 180 ECTS and a master’s degree with 120 ECTS to be accepted in a PhD programme at CBS.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 7.0

Cambridge C2 Proficiency (Certificate of Proficiency in English) – minimum 185

Cambridge C1 Advanced (Certificate of Advanced English) – minimum 185

TOEFL IBT – 94

Benefits

The Copenhagen Business School will reward the selected applicant by giving financial aid towards the cost of the particular programme for up to 3 years of study.

