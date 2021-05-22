International PhD Positionsin Production of Valuable Chemicals from Gaseous Waste, Australia

The University of Queensland is now offering the PhD Positions in Production of Valuable Chemicals from Gaseous Waste for the academic year 2021/2022.

The study program is designed to assist both domestic and international students who want to pursue a higher degree by research program at the university in Australia.

Application Deadline: June 28, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Queensland

Course Level: PhD

Awards: Living stipend $28,597

Nationality: Domestic and International students

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world.

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD in Agriculture and Environment at the University of Queensland.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must have completed some research experience to get enroll in the programme.

Must have completed an approved university degree.

Must need one of the approved degrees to apply for a PhD degree programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission first at the university and then apply online for the programme.

Supporting Documents: To be eligible for the programme, applicants must meet the documents required at the University.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission at the university, students must meet the entry requirements of the chosen program.

Language Requirement: To be considered, applicants must meet the English language requirement at the University of Queensland.

Benefits

The University of Queensland is providing an award amount of $28,597 per annum (2021 rate), indexed annually plus a living stipend.

