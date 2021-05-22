Wise Program Scholarships for International Students at Hokkaido University, Japan

Take this once in a lifetime chance to study abroad offered by Hokkaido University. The university is giving international students an opportunity to study in Japan through the Wise Program Scholarships.

Applicants interested in veterinary medicine and infectious disease and wish to undertake a PhD programme at Hokkaido University are eligible to receive this award.

Hokkaido University, also known as Hokudai, is a Japanese national university ranked 139th in QS Global World Rankings 2021 and is one of the top public universities in Japan. It aims to encourage innovative research that does not segregate theory from practice and to promote world-class research to solve problems confronting humankind.

Why study at Hokkaido University? Being one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious universities in Japan, it possesses the most significant number of faculties of Japan’s national universities. Hokkaido University is determined to develop curious minds that are ready to embrace challenges and acquire knowledge, reveal new global perspectives and find solutions that change society for the better. It offers a broad-based educational experience, world-class research facilities, and all the attractions of living in the cosmopolitan city of Sapporo.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Hokkaido University

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: 145,000 YEN

Number of Awards: 2

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Japan

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD degree courses and subjects in veterinary medicine and infectious disease are eligible.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be enrolled and accepted in the Graduate School of Veterinary Medicine or Graduate School of Infectious Diseases.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are required to register themselves and apply using the university application portal. To apply for the opportunity , the students must send all the required documents to the university via mail at ohf@vetmed.hokudai.ac.jp.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

CV

Medical certificate

An essay of 1200 words

Career plan after graduation from the Graduate School

An evaluation report from the expected supervisor

Research Plan

Report on scientific and academic activities

Two letters of recommendation

Admission Requirements: The applicants must be less than 40 years of age and must possess relevant education and bachelor’s degree certification to be admitted.

Language Requirement: The applicants must have a minimum TOEFL iBT score of 55 or an equivalent score from other English tests to move forward with the application.

Benefits

The winners of the support will be exempted to pay the tuition fee, application fee and examination fee and will also receive a monthly stipend of 145,000 yen per month.

Apply Now