2021 International Student Assistance Fund at Western

The Western Sydney University, Australia has established a Student Assistance Fund to assist those who are facing serious financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund can assist students with their basic living expenses, through grocery vouchers and modest financial support.

Application Deadline: 15th November 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate

Value of Award: Living expenses

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must be either domestic students or onshore international students.

Applicants must be enrolled and accepted in the university in their chosen programme.

Applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS Academic – 6.5

TOEFL IBT – 82

PTE – 58

How to Apply: Applicants are required to apply online. Domestic students and international students will apply separately through different forms. The applicants will be shortlisted and selected based on their needs.

