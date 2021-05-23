Italy 2021 Full Tuition-Fee Silver Scholarships at Polytechnic University of Milan, Italy

The Polytechnic University of Milan is currently providing the students with a tuition fee waiver that will cover the total enrollment fees except for the application fee.

The Polytechnic University of Milan aims to provide the best standards in education and is motivated by its strong links to corporate research, considerable European funds, and a set of well-equipped laboratories.

Application Deadline: 27th May 2021

Eligible Countries: Master’s

Value of Award: Full Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be accepted into the university.

Applicants must be international residents or citizenship holders.

Applicants must hold a relevant bachelor degree to get admitted to the master’s programme at the Polytechnic University of Milan.

Applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL CBT – 210

TOEFL IBT – 78

TOEFL PBT – 547

IELTS – 6.0

TOIEC – 720

Trinity College – ISE II

Cambridge Proficiency – Pass at grade C / Advanced – Pass at grade C / First – Pass at grade B

How to Apply: Applicants must complete their application process through the online university portal. No separate application is required for the opportunity.

Visit The Official Website For More Information