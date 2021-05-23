LUT University Scholarships for International Students in Finland

Overseas students willing to acquire quality education in Finland have an opportunity to apply for the excellent scholarship awards organized by LUT University. The funds are made available for students entering the university for any master’s degree program for the academic year 2021-2022.

LUT University is giving away a number of scholarships according to student’s accomplishments and excellence. The recipients of the Apply for admission will get hands full of financial support to complete their degrees with ease.

LUT University

LUT University (Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology LUT) was founded in Finland in 1969. The University has been ranked among the world’s top 600 universities (Times Higher Education and QS rankings) since 2014, as well as one of the world’s 20 most exciting and rapidly emerging challenger universities. LUT awards the following degrees: Bachelor of Science (Econ), Bachelor of Science (Tech), Master of Science (Tech), Master of Science (Econ), Licentiate of Science (Econ), Licentiate of Science (Tech), Doctor of Science (Tech), Doctor of Science (Econ), and Doctor of Philosophy.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must fulfil the below criteria to apply for the scholarship fund:

The candidate must be an international student.

Have a non-EU/EEA citizenship (excluding Switzerland)

Have UK citizenship but do not fall under the exceptions indicated in “Exceptions – B.” above

Must be applying through Regular Admission to Master’s Programme/s at LUT University (taught in English)

Must be required to pay a tuition fee

Acceptable Courses and Subjects

The scholarships are open for studying a masters degree program in the following fields:

Advertisements

Science

Mathematics

Communications

Engineering

Economics

Environment

Visual Studies

Health

Humanities

Music

Various

Why study at LUT University?

At LUT University, students can choose from 24 technology or business Master’s programs in English. Clean energy, water, and air are life-giving resources to seek new solutions with their expertise in technology and business. They also help society and businesses in their sustainable renewal.

The scholarship will be awarded as follows:

The scholarship is awarded as a Tuition Fee Waiver.

There is a limited number of Tuition Fee Waivers available, and they are awarded in the order of the highest points scored in the evaluation process.

There are two different types of Tuition Fee Waivers:

50% Tuition Fee Waiver – EUR 5000 remains to be paid for the academic year

100% Tuition Fee Waiver – No tuition fee to be paid for the academic year

How to Apply for the Scholarship

To apply for the scholarships, applicants are required to follow the below steps:

Step 1: Apply for Admission

When applying for Regular Admission / Double Degree Admission / Trilateral / Joint Degree Admission, you can apply for a Tuition Fee Waiver if you are expected to pay a tuition fee. When applying to a Master’s Programme, you can apply for a Tuition Fee Waiver on the same application form.

Apply for admission

Step 2: Submit Required Documents

High school Diploma Certificate

School transcripts already available

Transcripts from prior school (only if requested)

Post-Secondary Transcription

Official survey results

Start / Course Vitae

Entry Requirements

Must fulfil the general country/study curriculum entry requirement.

Students must show English language skills and meet the general admission criteria following the country/curriculum you studied.

You must have completed GMAT Exam or GRE General Test with the minimum required score/s. Further information: Required Documents > GMAT and GRE General Tests.

You must fulfill the program-specific requirements: Business Analytics: A minimum oF 24 ECTS credits of studies in Business Administration.

Visa Requirements

Applicants must have a valid passport and a residence permit to enter Finland. A visa is not accepted. All students must visit a Finnish embassy in person to give their fingerprints; no exceptions are made. Your application will not be processed before you have given biometric details at the embassy.

Application Deadline: Open

University location: Yliopistonkatu 34, 53850 Lappeenranta, Finland

Start Your Application HERE