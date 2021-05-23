MacEwan University Provost’s Entrance Scholarships For International Students in Canada

MacEwan University is accepting applications from overseas students for its Provost’s Entrance Scholarship to study in Canada. The students who will be acceptable for the scholarship awards are those who will be entering the university for any degree program.

The University is distributing several scholarship funds according to different eligibility to support students in their academics. The recipients of the program will get sufficient funds to overcome their hurdles and complete their education with ease.

MacEwan University

MacEwan University is known as a public undergraduate university situated in the city’s downtown core of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Formerly a two-year college, in 2009, it became Alberta’s sixth university. The University offers ten baccalaureate degrees, one applied degree, and 43 diploma and certificate programs. In addition, it serves as the largest transfer-in post-secondary institution in Alberta.

Eligibility Criteria

The fellow must follow the mentioned eligibility criteria to apply for the grant:

Must be an international student (i.e., on a valid study permit) admitted to the Fall term;

Must be registered in at least 12 credits per term in each of the Fall and Winter terms of the upcoming academic year in a degree program at MacEwan University as of the first day following the add/drop deadline in September;

Must have achieved a high school average on courses used for admission to a program within one of the scholarship ranges;

Continue to be enrolled in the minimum required credits after the add/drop deadline over the Fall and Winter terms.

Acceptable Courses and Subjects

The grants are available for pursuing any degree program in the following fields:

Science

Mathematics

Communications

Engineering

Economics

Environment

Visual Studies

Health

Humanities

Music

Various

Why study at MacEwan University?

MacEwan University provides student-focused instruction with a warm and friendly atmosphere. It’s been a cornerstone of who we are for more than 40 years. Their instructors are focused on teaching first. But many of them are engaged in groundbreaking, internationally recognized research. By integrating their investigation into the classroom, they create opportunities for student involvement – a rare chance in many undergraduate universities.

Benefits of the Programs

The scholarship will be awarded as follows:

95-100% /AGPA higher than 3.99 – President’s Scholarship worth $12,000-$14,000

90-94.99% /AGPA of 3.90-3.99 – Provost’s Scholarship worth $10,000-$12,000

85-89.99% /AGPA of 3.70-3.89 – Dean’s Scholarship 1 worth $8,000-$10,000

80-84.99% /AGPA of 3.50-3.69 – Dean’s Scholarship 2 worth $6,000-$8,000

How to Apply for the Scholarship

To apply for the grants, fellows are needed to follow these steps:

Step 1: Apply for Admission

International Students are automatically considered for this award. There is no need to apply. Successful students will be notified by e-mail. Students only need to apply for admission at the university for any degree program.

Apply for admission

Step 2: Submit Required Documents

High school Diploma Certificate

School transcripts already available

Transcripts from prior school (only if requested)

Post-Secondary Transcription

Official survey results

Start / Course Vitae

Entry Requirements

Must compete with the general country or study curriculum entry requirement.

You must show English language skills and meet the general admission criteria following the country or curriculum you studied.

Fellows must have a minimum overall average of 60 percent, with no course grade lower than 50 percent, in the following high school courses:

Visa Requirements

If students are studying in Canada for more than six months, they need a valid study permit for the duration of their studies. Students are responsible for ensuring your study permit is accurate at all times. A copy of your study permit. A copy of your MacEwan ID, registration statement, or confirmation of enrolment. a proof of meeting graduation requirements letter (if you are inviting your family members for your conference)

Application Deadline: Open

Start Your Application Here