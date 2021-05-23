Vuvereniging Scholarships for International Students at Vrije University Amsterdam, Netherlands

Vrije University Amsterdam is actively providing financial support to talented students through its Vuvereniging Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The purpose of The grant is to provide a discount on the tuition fee. This scholarship can be received by international students who wish to undertake bachelor’s or master’s degree programmes at Vrije University.



The Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam is a public research university and is one of the top public universities in Amsterdam, Netherlands, also ranked 236th in QS Global World Rankings 2021. It is known to take responsibility for people and the planet by delivering value-driven education, research and knowledge transfer.

Why choose to study at Vrije University Amsterdam? The students and staff at VU look beyond their field, culture, traditions and philosophy to become critical and socially engaged academics. It is an internationally renowned research university, ranked among the world’s best for excellent services such as housing, visa and residence permits. VU also organize social and career activities for the students to attend.

Application Deadline: 1st June 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Vrije University Amsterdam

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor’s and Master’s

Award: €500

Number of Awards: 56

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the Netherlands

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes that are a part of the VU Amsterdam Summer School and can be taken online are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s degree programme.

The applicants must be accepted into the programme they applied for.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must via the online application process using the university portal. To apply for the opportunity , the applicants must fill the funding form.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

Official academic transcripts

Copy of a passport

Bachelor’s degree certification

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have attained a minimum GPA of 3.0 to be accepted to Vrije University.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 92

IELTS – 6.5

CAE/CPE- A,B,C

Benefits

The Vrije University will provide the program winners €500 per semester towards the tuition fee of their desired course.

Apply Now Apply Now