2021 Research Scholarships for International Students at Victoria University, Australia

Victoria University (VU) is proud to support hundreds of international scholarship recipients and sponsored students. The Victoria University Australia will provide the successfully selected applicants 100% tuition fee waiver, an honorarium of up to A$10,000, and a candidature budget worth up to A$3350
Application Deadline: 1st October 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Master’s by research
Value of Award: 100% Tuition fee
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
Applicants must be accepted into the university in their chosen degree programme.
Applicants must identify as international residents or citizens.
Applicants must hold a relevant Bachelor’s degree with an above-average GPA to be admitted to a master’s by a research degree programme at Victoria University.
Applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:
IELTS – 6.5
TOEFL IBT – 79
PTE – 58-64
CAE – 176
EAP – Level 6
How to Apply: Applicants must fill in the online application form after logging in to the university portal.
