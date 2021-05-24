Australian Permanent Residency Program 2021/2022 – Apply Now

Australian Permanent Residency 2021/2022 || Apply Now

What is Australia PR Visa?

The Permanent residency for Australia allows you to work and settle in Australia for a period of 5 years. You can change the status to a citizen after 4years of formal work.

The PR visa for Australia also allows you to move along with family.

What are the benefits of having a permanent residency in Australia?

The benefits of Permanent resident visa of Australia are:

1. Freedom to live work and settle in any part of the country

2. Official permission for the family members to accompany

3. Free education for children up to a certain age

4. Eligibility to sponsor relatives for permanent residential status

5. Work and health benefits for self and family

What is the eligibility for Australian PR in 2020?

To qualify for an Australian Permanent residency, you need to meet below requirements:

Points Requirement: You must score at least 65 points under the Point’s Grid.

Age: You should be below 45 years to apply

Language Proficiency: A minimum of competent level English language is required.

Have an Occupation Nominated: You must have an occupation listed in Australia’s demand list.

Skills Assessment: The designated Australian authorities have to assess your skill based on your education and work experience

You should prove good health and character.

What is the cost for an Australian PR? (2020)

The fees for Australian Permanent residency is :

Primary applicant: $4,045 Australian dollars or 204,200 Indian rupees.

Dependent above 18 years (spouse): $2025 Australian dollar or 102,300 Indian Rupees.

Dependent below 18 years (children): $1010 Australian dollars or 51,000 Indian rupees.

How to apply for Australian PR?

To apply for Australia Permanent Resident visa, you need first check your eligibility. You need to score 65 points to qualify for the process.

Once your qualification for the PR visa is confirmed, you need to apply for skill assessment. The skill assessment is conducted by a designated authority. This should be followed by the submission of your application online.

The online pool system is called “Expression of Interest.” Within 60 days of acceptance of your application, you need to submit the required documents to DIBP. Upon successful verification on documentation, you will be granted a visa.

What is the process of applying for an Australian Permanent residency visa?

To apply for Australia immigration, you can follow the below steps

Step 1- Check your eligibility

Step 2- Apply for migration skill assessment through the designated authority

Step 3- Submit Expression of Interest (EOI)

Step 4- Within 60 days of acceptance of your EOI, you have to apply for your visa online with all the required documents.

What is the processing time of Australia Permanent residency?

There are various stages in Australia PR process. And each stage has a different processing time structured. Below is a tentative timeline for General skilled migration:

Skill Assessment: 45 days to 60 days

In skill assessment, you need to get your education and work experience assessed. This has to be done under the help of a designated skill assessment body.

Expression of Interest: Depends on your score

There is no standard timelines to clear this stage. The processing time completely depends on your score. In this stage, you need to lodge the application online. This stage is called Skill select.

Visa Application Submission: 60 days post Invitation to Apply is received

After you receive ITA, you must submit your final visa application to the DIBP.

Visa Approval: After submitting the required documents, the DIBP follows thorough research. Once, they get satisfied with your details; you will have your visa grant. This usually takes a period of 3 – 5 months.

Article Reference: kansaz.in