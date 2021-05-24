Harvard Business School Online Health Care Economics Course – Apply

Apply for HBS Online Health Care Economics Course taught by Harvard Medical School faculty, Health Care Economics, Harvard Online course, provides insights into the interactions between industries in the US health care sector and teaches what economic forces are shaping health care.

Details

The HBS Online Health Care Economics Course will be delivered via HBS Online’s course platform and immerse learners in real-world examples from experts at industry-leading organizations. By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Articulate the drivers of spending and spending growth in health care and evaluate how your organization’s strategy and decision-making processes impact total spending and value.

Describe approaches to getting the incentives right for both providers and patients and evaluate the impacts of changes to these incentives.

Understand risk and pooling as they relate to insurance markets and health benefit design.

Define the role of employers, insurers, and government in influencing the economics of health care markets, such as spending, access to care, and stability of insurance markets.

Explain how technology and patients’ and providers’ decisions contribute to high spending and spending growth, and how they impact their own organizations.

Who can participate?

Rising Leaders: Develop a comprehensive understanding of the health care landscape, including the key drivers of rising health care spending.

Administrators and Policy Makers: Gain insights into strategic decisions around new business initiatives, health benefit plans, reimbursement contract negotiations, and care delivery models.

Providers: Understand the financial impacts of new technologies and services and how to create value-based care for patients.

Modules

Module 1: Spending Growth

Module 2: The Role of the Patient

Module 3: The Role of the Provider and Health Care Production

Module 4: Risk and Insurance

Module 5: Benefit Design

Module 6: Payment Reform

Specifications

Type of Opportunity Exchange Programs

Deadline 19 July,2021

Open to All

Organizer HBS

