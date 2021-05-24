International Recognition Scholarships at Ball State University – USA, 2021

Ball State University, United State of America (USA) is offering four awards to outstanding international high school and transfer students who are interested in studying a degree program at the Institution.

BSU is affordable and offers a variety of scholarships and assistantships to both native and international students. Students at Ball State will join over 350 campus clubs and participate in club and recreational sports.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: $8,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must maintain a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.5.

Applicants must participate as full-time, degree-seeking students in on-campus courses.

Applicants whose first language is not English are expected to have an approved English language exam (such as IELTS) with an acceptable score before registering for an academic course.

Applicants must submit previous year degrees or certificates with an excellent academic result from a recognized college or university.

How to Apply: Click Here to Apply

