AUWCL Global Talent Development Scholarships in USA

The American University Washington College of Law is offering the AUWCL Global Talent Development Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The scholarship covers a 50% tuition fee and will be provided to applicants who wish to undertake an LLM programme at WCL. Domestic as well as international applicants are eligible to apply to avail this application .

The American University Washington College of Law is the Law School of American University ranked 81st among the best law schools and 4th in part-time law. It is driven to amplify the voices of immigrant survivors of abuse and their advocates and build the capacity of professionals to eliminate the systematic barriers faced by survivors.

Why choose to study at American University Washington College of Law? American University Washington College of Law is a lively university where student groups engage the community by hosting events including panels, guest speakers, and symposiums about law and policy issues, provide community service opportunities and outreach, engage alumni and practitioners in professional development for students, and provide plenty of opportunities for social interaction and cultural appreciation. The students get to experience a vibrant academic environment under the guidance of world-acclaimed faculty at WCL.

Application Deadline: 1st October 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: American University Washington College of Law

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Award: 50% Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students are eligible to apply for LLM in International Legal Studies, International Business and Trade Law, International Arbitration & Business Law, Gender, International & Comparative Law.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be enrolled and accepted in either of the eligible programmes.

The applicants must have prior relevant experience and have the potential to be leaders in their respective fields.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are required to submit an online application form using the application portal of the university. The applicants who have submitted legitimate and all necessary documents required by the university will be considered upon acceptance.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

High school transcripts

Bachelors degree certification

500 words essay

Prior work experience

Statement of Purpose

Resume or CV

Writing Sample

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a relevant certificate of previous years of education to secure admission in an LLM programme at WCL.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 84

TOEFL PBT – 563

IELTS – 6.5

PTE Academic – 56

Benefits

The American University Washington College of Law will provide the winners 50% tuition fee for the LLM programme of their choice at WCL for the complete duration.

