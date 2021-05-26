DAAD international awards in Architecture, Germany

Students who wish to pursue their education in Germany are invited to apply for the DAAD Scholarships in Architecture offered by DAAD for the academic year 2021-2022.

The motive of the bursary is to support International applicants commencing in a master’s in architecture. The applicants must be enrolled and accepted at the university they applied to receive the program.

The German Academic Exchange Service, or DAAD, is the world’s largest funding organization for the international exchange of students and researchers. It continuously monitors developments in the field of coronavirus and flexibly adapts its activities to changing situations.

Why study in Germany? Universities in Germany offer excellent teaching and research, ranking among the best in the world. The students earn an internationally renowned degree, giving them excellent prospects in the global labor market. They provide outstanding academic programmes, while universities of applied sciences offer a range of attractive, practice-oriented options. Many universities collaborate with companies, and many study programmes combine theory and practice, which greatly facilitate the start of the students’ careers.

Application Deadline: 30th September 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Award: 861 EUR

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Germany

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International entrants from all overseas countries are eligible to apply to receive this application .

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants are eligible to apply for a master’s degree in architecture.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants who have gained a first university degree in a relevant field.

The applicants must not have been a resident of Germany for more than 15 months.

The applicants must be accepted by the host university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must complete the application process of the university they desire to be admitted to.

The students are required to apply through the DAAD website to apply to avail of the program.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

An officially certified copy of your higher education entrance qualification

An overview of your subjects and grades (with official translation)

Certified copies of your previous higher education certificates, if applicable

A passport photograph

A photocopy of your passport (name and photograph)

Certified copies of language certificate

Online application form

Full curriculum vitae in tabular form

Statement about academic and personal reasons for the planned study project in Germany

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to hold a degree in the areas of Architecture, Interior Design, Monument Conservation, Urban Planning/Urban Development, Regional Planning, Landscape Architecture, and Landscape Planning to be accepted in a master’s degree under this application .

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to provide test scores of TOEFL, IELTS, or equivalent. Fluency in German is a plus.

Benefits

The applicants will be provided 861 EUR per month along with travel expenses, monthly rent, one-off study allowance, sum towards health, accident, and personal liability insurance cover for the duration of their study up to 2 years or 24 months.

