Edgeworth Graduate Student Scholarships for EU Students at Maynooth University, Ireland

If you are looking to embark on a career in the field of Economics, then you can join the Edgeworth Graduate Student Scholarships at Maynooth University in Ireland.
This scholarship is valued at €5,000. All new international students taking part in a master’s course at Maynooth University can qualify for this opportunity.
Maynooth University is an internationally recognized institution in Ireland and is the nation’s fastest-growing university. Maynooth University in 2021 placed #43 in the global top 100 universities under 50 years old in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
Why study at Maynooth University? It is a vibrant place with a wide variety of activities open to all students. Here, they believe strongly in providing the total experience for students. This includes a solid and innovative academic background and providing various activities that help the personal development of our students.
Application Deadline: June 22, 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: Maynooth University
Department: NA
Course Level: Masters
Award: €5,000
Number of Awards: 4
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: Ireland and EU
The award can be taken in Ireland
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: Ireland and EU
Eligible Course or Subjects: MSc Economics Programme
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:
Both Maynooth and non-Maynooth University graduates are eligible to apply.
Successful applicants must demonstrate their willingness to fulfill future ambassadorial duties for the Department of Economics, such as attending University Open Days or assisting in advertising this application to prospective applicants.
How to Apply
How to Apply: To being enlisted in the programme, aspirants must have to enroll in the master’s degree programme at the university.
Supporting Documents: Application form, academic transcripts, reference letters, a short statement of purpose and email it to doris@mu.ie and cc the email to tuvana.pastine@mu.ie
Admission Requirements: Applicants must achieve a minimum 2.1 overall result in their level eight honors undergraduate degree (or the equivalent of).
Language Requirement: Aspirants must have a 6.5 overall and 6.0 in academic reading and writing components.
Benefits
Each successful scholar will receive the award amount of €5,000 to complete their study in Ireland.
