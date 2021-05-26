Edgeworth Graduate Student Scholarships for EU Students at Maynooth University, Ireland

If you are looking to embark on a career in the field of Economics, then you can join the Edgeworth Graduate Student Scholarships at Maynooth University in Ireland.

This scholarship is valued at €5,000. All new international students taking part in a master’s course at Maynooth University can qualify for this opportunity.

Maynooth University is an internationally recognized institution in Ireland and is the nation’s fastest-growing university. Maynooth University in 2021 placed #43 in the global top 100 universities under 50 years old in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Why study at Maynooth University? It is a vibrant place with a wide variety of activities open to all students. Here, they believe strongly in providing the total experience for students. This includes a solid and innovative academic background and providing various activities that help the personal development of our students.

Application Deadline: June 22, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Maynooth University

Course Level: Masters

Award: €5,000

Number of Awards: 4

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Ireland and EU

The award can be taken in Ireland

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Ireland and EU

Eligible Course or Subjects: MSc Economics Programme

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Both Maynooth and non-Maynooth University graduates are eligible to apply.

Successful applicants must demonstrate their willingness to fulfill future ambassadorial duties for the Department of Economics, such as attending University Open Days or assisting in advertising this application to prospective applicants.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To being enlisted in the programme, aspirants must have to enroll in the master’s degree programme at the university.

Supporting Documents: Application form, academic transcripts, reference letters, a short statement of purpose and email it to doris@mu.ie and cc the email to tuvana.pastine@mu.ie

Admission Requirements: Applicants must achieve a minimum 2.1 overall result in their level eight honors undergraduate degree (or the equivalent of).

Language Requirement: Aspirants must have a 6.5 overall and 6.0 in academic reading and writing components.

Benefits

Each successful scholar will receive the award amount of €5,000 to complete their study in Ireland.

