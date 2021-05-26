Entrance International Awards with Distinction at Simon Fraser University – Canada

Simon Fraser University is providing the Scholars Entrance Scholarships with Distinction for students who wish to pursue their degree at the Institution. The university strives to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community where all feel welcome, safe, accepted, and appreciated in learning, teaching, research, and work.

Application Deadline: 1st August 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled and accepted in an undergraduate degree programme at SFU.

Applicants must have the required CGPA to be admitted at SFU.

Applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS Academic – 6.5

TOEFL IBT – 88

CAEL – 70

PTE Academic – 65

Duolingo – 125

How to Apply: Applicants must submit their applications through the online application portal affiliated with the university. The accepted applicants that meet the eligibility criteria will be considered for the opportunity.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information