First-Year International Student SAT Scholarships 2021 at UNCW – USA

UNCW and the Office of International Students & Scholars (OISS) offer a variety of scholarships and additional financial support resources for international students. Students who are seeking to attend UNCW are encouraged to apply for this scholarship opportunity.

Application Deadline: October 15

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: Up to $20,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates with a good academic record. Students that submit an SAT score of 1300 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading & Writing and Math sections of the new SAT or an ACT score of 30 or higher may be eligible for $5,000 per year.

Applicants must meet all entry requirements of the university.

Also Apply: International HDR Top-Up Scholarships at Macquarie University – Australia 2019

Application Process: Applicants must take admission for an undergraduate degree at the university. After being enrolled, candidates can complete the application form for this award.

Visit The Official Website For More Information