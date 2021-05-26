First-Year International Student SAT Scholarships 2021 at UNCW – USA

UNCW and the Office of International Students & Scholars (OISS) offer a variety of scholarships and additional financial support resources for international students. Students who are seeking to attend UNCW are encouraged to apply for this scholarship opportunity.
Application Deadline: October 15
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: Up to $20,000
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
Applicants must have high school certificates with a good academic record. Students that submit an SAT score of 1300 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading & Writing and Math sections of the new SAT or an ACT score of 30 or higher may be eligible for $5,000 per year.
Applicants must meet all entry requirements of the university.
Application Process: Applicants must take admission for an undergraduate degree at the university. After being enrolled, candidates can complete the application form for this award.
