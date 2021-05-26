Master’s Edge Scholarships for International Students at National College of Ireland

To provide a world-class education to high-potential international students, the National College of Ireland is offering the Master’s Edge Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is open to international and domestic applicants who undertake a master’s degree programme at NCI.

National College of Ireland is a not-for-profit and state-aided third-level education institution that provides an inspiring educational experience. One that is innovative, responsive, and enterprise-focused.

Why chose to study at the National College of Ireland? National College of Ireland is an educational institute where the students are surrounded by a friendly environment and feel welcomed as NCI hosts students from all across the globe. It has an array of full-time and associate faculty who are experts in their fields and combine the highest academic standards with industry experience and a real commitment to the learning of their students. The faculty uses a teaching model where students are taught in small groups to prosper in an atmosphere where they get to know lecturers, staff, and fellow students.

Application Deadline: 6th August 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: National College of Ireland

Department: NA

Course Level: Master’s

Award: 50% Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in Ireland

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any master’s degree courses and subjects available at the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be an international student

The applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from NCI.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must fill the application form provided by the college and mail the completed typed file to admissions@ncirl.ie. The applicants can also apply to NCI through Central Application Office’s online enrolment system. The applicants are required to separately fill the application form and mail it to admissions@ncirl.ie.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

Copy of academic transcripts and certificates, both in original form and translated to English by a recognized translator.

Copy of your passport

Copy of your CV/resume

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold relevant bachelor’s degrees with above-average grades to secure a position in a master’s programme at NCI.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to provide the following English language proficiency:

IELTS – 6.0

TOEFL IBT – 78

TOEFL Paper Based – 78

PTE – 50

Cambridge exams – FCE

Duolingo – 95 to 100

Benefits

The college will provide the selected candidates 50% off of their total tuition fee for the master’s course of their choice.

