2021 Electronic Engineering International Academic Excellence Scholarships at University of York – UK

The University of York will provide an award of £1,000 to the interested international students in the UK. International Academic Excellence Scholarships are designed to recognize and reward academic achievement among international students.

Application Deadline: June 10, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: £1,000

Number of Awards: 3

Eligibility:

Applicants will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have a previous year degree.

Also Apply: $5,000 Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship At Carleton University, Canada – 2018

How to Apply: Applicants are required to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university. There is no application for this application. Students will be automatically considered for this programme.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information