Business Analytics Scholarships at Newcastle Business School – Australia 2021

The Newcastle Business School is pleased to be offering ten scholarships valued at $5,000 each to students commencing in the Bachelor of Business Analytics program in semester 1, 2021, who attain an ATAR equivalent to 85 or above.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Bachelor’s

Value of Award: $5,000

Number of Awards: 10

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled full-time in a Bachelor of Business Analytics program at Newcastle.

Applicants must be enrolled on-campus at any University of Newcastle campus in Australia.

Applicants must have attained an ATAR equivalent to 85 or above to be accepted and admitted to a Bachelor of Business Analytics program at Newcastle.

Applicants must achieve minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

How to Apply: Applicants must apply for the Bachelor of Business Analytics program using the online application platform of the university. Students who are accepted and hold the highest ranks will automatically be awarded.

Visit The Official Website For More Information