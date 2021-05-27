Offshore International Bursary at RMIT University – Australia, 2021

The RMIT University – Australia is offering financial assistance of a 10% tuition fee reduction to individuals who want to study a degree program at the Institution.

As a university student, you will have the opportunity to learn from experts in your field of research and make connections while taking advantage of RMIT’s lucrative educational opportunities.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate / Postgraduate Coursework / Vocational Education

Value of Awards: 10% tuition fee reduction

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must be commencing student in Undergraduate / Postgraduate Coursework / Vocational Education program with Semester 2, 2021 or Semester 1, 2022 intake

Applicants must not be in receipt of any other RMIT scholarships covering tuition fees.

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How to Apply: If your application for admission in any program at the university has been accepted, then you are eligible for this award. Students can submit an application to study at RMIT to apply for this application.

Visit The Official Website For More Information