International Graduate Student Fellowships at York University, Canada

Highly qualified and talented international students are given an opportunity to pursue their PhD degree abroad. York University Canada is granting the International Graduate Student Fellowships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is available to international students to help them attend York University and pay tuition fees at a domestic rate. International applicants who wish to undertake a PhD programme at York University can apply and receive this application.

York University is a public research university in Toronto that ranks 19th among universities in Canada. It strives to fulfill its promised excellence in research and teaching in pure, applied, and professional fields where they test the boundaries and structures of knowledge and cultivate critical intellect.

Why study at York University? The students of York University learn from professors who lead the future of global health, sustainable business solutions, and much more. It allows the students to combine different areas of study where they can pursue a double major or enroll in blended courses. York benefits its students by providing hands-on experiential learning opportunities and a career-connected education that will help them develop practical skills and a professional network.

Application Deadline: 15th June 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: York University

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: $5,500

Number of Awards: Up to 4

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All entrants from overseas are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students are eligible to apply for a PhD degree programme offered at York.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be enrolled and accepted in York.

The applicants must identify as international students.

The applicants must hold previous education certification in the relevant field of study.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must apply for their preferred programme through the online application process of the university. The students can also apply through OUAC. To apply and avail of the program, the students are required to make a Student Financial Profile.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

Official academic transcripts

Resume

Personal letter

Documents for any previous academic performance

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold an undergraduate and graduate degree certification with an overall average score between 70 and 85 or an above-average CGPA to be admitted in York.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 83

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 60

CAEL – 60

CAE – 176 from C1 advanced

CPE – 176 from C1 advanced

Duolingo – 115

Benefits

The university will provide the selected applicants $5,500 towards the tuition fees of the course of their choice per year for up to 4 years, which will be renewably subjected to their academic performance.

Apply Now