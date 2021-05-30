Three Nigerian Students Defeat Candidates from 82 Countries to Win global Artificial Intelligence Contest

Information just reaching us has it that three Nigerian students have been crowned champions of the global cloud and artificial intelligence contest organized by Huawei Technologies.

The three students who are from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria defeated 150,000 students from 82 countries and 2000 universities.

This was confirmed by the Vice-Chancellor of the university during the 2019/2020 Huawei Nigeria ICT Competition Award and inauguration of the 2021/2022 launch ceremony in Zaria on Wednesday, May 26, Peoples Gazette reports.

READ ALSO: Study Artificial Intelligence at Harvard University (Free Online Courses) – Apply Before Deadline

Nigeria was represented at the competition by 15 students from Ahmadu Bello University, University of Port Harcourt and the University of Ibadan at the regional final.

Their good outing meant they’d go onto the global finals. At the global finals, the trio of Hamza Atabor, Emmanuel Abba, and Hamza Beira from ABU Zaria earned first prize in Network Track Globally.

READ ALSO: Master’s international awards in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science, Italy – Apply Now

Another trio of Mustapha Jimoh, Dahir Muhammad-Dahir, and Abdullahi Khalifa Muhammad then went on to win the grand prize in cloud and artificial intelligence at the global final.

Nigerians celebrated them on social media after a Twitter user @OvieAli shared the news.

ABU students win the Global Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Competition for Nigeria. They beat 150,000 students drawn from 2000 universities in 82 countries. Dahir Muhammad , Mustafa Jimoh and Khalifa Muhammad won the final for Nigeria in Global and Artificial Intelligence. pic.twitter.com/Ek4bHBYeMl

— ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ

™☤ (@OvieAli) May 27, 2021