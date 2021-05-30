WU Executive Academy Global Executive MBA Female Leaders Scholarships, Austria

An MBA is a great way to prepare for a changing business environment. If you want to make your career in this creative field, apply for Global Executive MBA Female Leaders Scholarships at WU Executive Academy.

The educational award aims to support international female candidates who wish to apply for an Executive MBA program for the session 2021/2022.

The WU Executive Academy is a division of the Vienna University of Economics and Business, which has been dubbed Europe’s leading business school. It has a stellar reputation as a provider of executive education with over a century of expertise.

Why study at WU Executive Academy? WU Executive Academy’s programs equip students with the skills and information they need to face today’s business problems. This academy provides you with the tools and knowledge you’ll need to meet the difficulties of today’s corporate environment.

Application Deadline: December 15, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organisation: WU Executive Academy

Department: NA

Course level: Master degree

Awards: Partial awards, up to 25% of the tuition fee.

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Austria

Eligibility

Eligible country: Application are accepted from around the world

Eligible course or subject: MBA degree program

Eligibility Criteria: You must meet the following:

Applicants must be international and the award is open to all female applicants

Applicants must have to enroll in the master’s degree

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for this opportunity, candidates must fill the university’s application form to be admitted to the master’s degree program at the academy.

Supporting Requirements: It includes the following:

Proof of salary must be provided upon request (payslip, income statement, or confirmation from the company).

If you have to cope with extraordinary financial burdens (care of a family member, medical expenses, etc.), please also submit a corresponding proof of this.

Admission Requirement: Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Diploma, bachelor, or master degree

Minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience

Leadership experience

Language Requirement: Applicants must be proficient in written and spoken English or German language.

Benefits

The WU Executive Academy will provide partial awards, up to 25% of the tuition fee for the winning students.

