Checkout Top 100 Universities in the USA 2021 Listing

The United States of America is a vibrant country with amazing student conveniences that is exceptional, both economically & politically active. It offers a great atmosphere to learn. the academics staffs being excellent and the classes are very interesting too.
Students are open and receptive to new ideas, cultures, and traditions, With topnotch technology and New generation infrastructure for research and learning Purposes. These have made it a dream country for many students around the globe to move to.
Below, we present to you the top 100 Universities in the United states of America with rankings.
|Rank in USA
|Top Universities in USA
|QS World University Rankings 2020
|THE World Rankings
|1
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|1
|4
|2
|Stanford University
|2
|3
|3
|Harvard University
|3
|6
|4
|California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
|5
|5
|5
|University of Chicago
|10
|10
|6
|Princeton University
|13
|7
|7
|Cornell University
|14
|19
|8
|Yale University
|17
|8
|9
|Columbia University
|18
|16
|10
|University of Pennsylvania
|15
|12
|11
|University of Michigan
|21
|20
|12
|Johns Hopkins University
|24
|12
|13
|Duke University
|25
|18
|14
|University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
|28
|15
|15
|University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
|35
|17
|16
|Northwestern University
|31
|25
|17
|University of California, San Diego (UCSD)
|45
|30
|18
|New York University (NYU)
|39
|27
|19
|Carnegie Mellon University
|48
|24
|20
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|56
|43
|21
|Brown University
|57
|53
|22
|University of Texas at Austin
|65
|39
|23
|University of Washington
|68
|28
|24
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|72
|34
|25
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|75
|50
|26
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|90
|56
|27
|Rice University
|85
|86
|28
|The Ohio State University
|101
|71
|29
|Boston University
|98
|74
|30
|Pennsylvania State University
|93
|81
|31
|Purdue University
|111
|64
|32
|University of California, Davis
|104
|59
|33
|Washington University in St. Louis
|108
|54
|34
|University of Southern California
|129
|66
|35
|University of Maryland, College Park
|136
|82
|36
|University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB)
|135
|52
|37
|University of Pittsburgh
|140
|110
|38
|Michigan State University
|144
|20
|39
|Emory University
|156
|84
|40
|University of Minnesota
|156
|71
|41
|University of California, Irvine
|219
|96
|42
|University of Florida
|167
|156
|43
|Dartmouth College
|207
|99
|44
|University of Rochester
|171
|163
|45
|Case Western Reserve University
|179
|132
|46
|University of Colorado Boulder
|206
|114
|47
|University of Virginia
|198
|107
|48
|Vanderbilt University
|200
|121
|49
|Texas A&M University
|189
|171
|50
|Arizona State University
|215
|123
|51
|University of Notre Dame
|210
|173
|52
|University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC)
|231
|251-300
|53
|Georgetown University
|226
|109
|54
|Tufts University
|253
|152
|55
|University of Miami
|271
|201-250
|56
|The University of Arizona
|262
|123
|57
|University of Massachusetts Amherst
|305
|201-250
|58
|North Carolina State University
|285
|251-300
|59
|Rutgers University–New Brunswick
|262
|–
|60
|University of Hawaii at Manoa
|326
|201-250
|61
|The Katz School at Yeshiva University
|359
|–
|62
|University of Buffalo SUNY
|340
|201-250
|63
|Indiana University Bloomington
|312
|146
|64
|Northeastern University
|344
|184
|65
|University of California, Santa Cruz
|367
|167
|66
|Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
|327
|251-300
|67
|George Washington University
|336
|181
|68
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|383
|351-400
|69
|University of Utah
|353
|201-250
|70
|Stony Brook University, State University of New York
|359
|251-300
|71
|University of Kansas
|372
|351-400
|72
|University of Connecticut
|377
|301-350
|73
|Boston College
|432
|301-350
|74
|University of California, Riverside
|454
|201-250
|75
|Wake Forest University
|398
|251-300
|76
|Washington State University
|400
|301-350
|77
|University of Colorado, Denver
|392
|301-350
|78
|Tulane University
|419
|301-350
|79
|The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
|407
|301-350
|80
|Illinois Institute of Technology
|421
|–
|81
|University of Texas Dallas
|501-510
|251-300
|82
|Brandeis University
|468
|201-250
|83
|The University of Georgia
|474
|401-500
|84
|University of Iowa
|421
|201-250
|85
|University of Delaware
|491
|251-300
|86
|Wayne State University
|484
|301-350
|87
|Colorado State University
|442
|401-500
|88
|Oregon State University
|461
|301-350
|89
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|460
|501-600
|90
|Clark University
|531-540
|251-300
|91
|Florida State University
|448
|251-300
|92
|Iowa State University
|511-520
|351-400
|93
|University of New Mexico
|601-650
|301-350
|94
|University of Oklahoma
|571-580
|401-500
|95
|Drexel University
|561-570
|351-400
|96
|Howard University
|581-590
|–
|97
|Lehigh University
|551-560
|501-600
|98
|University of South Florida
|601-650
|251-300
|99
|The New School
|561-570
|–
|100
|University of Vermont
|571-580
|351-400
Be First to Comment