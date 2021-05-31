 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Checkout Top 100 Universities in the USA 2021 Listing

By ojootaru on May 31, 2021

The United States of America is a vibrant country with amazing student conveniences that is exceptional, both economically & politically active. It offers a great atmosphere to learn. the academics staffs being excellent and the classes are very interesting too.

Students are open and receptive to new ideas, cultures, and traditions, With topnotch technology and New generation infrastructure for research and learning Purposes. These have made it a dream country for many students around the globe to move to.

Below, we present to you the top 100 Universities in the United states of America  with rankings.

Rank in USA Top Universities in USA QS World University Rankings 2020 THE World Rankings
1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 1 4
2 Stanford University 2 3
3 Harvard University 3 6
4 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) 5 5
5 University of Chicago 10 10
6 Princeton University 13 7
7 Cornell University 14 19
8 Yale University 17 8
9 Columbia University 18 16
10 University of Pennsylvania 15 12
11 University of Michigan 21 20
12 Johns Hopkins University 24 12
13 Duke University 25 18
14 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) 28 15
15 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) 35 17
16 Northwestern University 31 25
17 University of California, San Diego (UCSD) 45 30
18 New York University (NYU) 39 27
19 Carnegie Mellon University 48 24
20 University of Wisconsin-Madison 56 43
21 Brown University 57 53
22 University of Texas at Austin 65 39
23 University of Washington 68 28
24 Georgia Institute of Technology 72 34
25 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 75 50
26 University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill 90 56
27 Rice University 85 86
28 The Ohio State University 101 71
29 Boston University 98 74
30 Pennsylvania State University 93 81
31 Purdue University 111 64
32 University of California, Davis 104 59
33 Washington University in St. Louis 108 54
34 University of Southern California 129 66
35 University of Maryland, College Park 136 82
36 University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) 135 52
37 University of Pittsburgh 140 110
38 Michigan State University 144 20
39 Emory University 156 84
40 University of Minnesota 156 71
41 University of California, Irvine 219 96
42 University of Florida 167 156
43 Dartmouth College 207 99
44 University of Rochester 171 163
45 Case Western Reserve University 179 132
46 University of Colorado Boulder 206 114
47 University of Virginia 198 107
48 Vanderbilt University 200 121
49 Texas A&M University 189 171
50 Arizona State University 215 123
51 University of Notre Dame 210 173
52 University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC) 231 251-300
53 Georgetown University 226 109
54 Tufts University 253 152
55 University of Miami 271 201-250
56 The University of Arizona 262 123
57 University of Massachusetts Amherst 305 201-250
58 North Carolina State University 285 251-300
59 Rutgers University–New Brunswick 262
60 University of Hawaii at Manoa 326 201-250
61 The Katz School at Yeshiva University 359
62 University of Buffalo SUNY 340 201-250
63 Indiana University Bloomington 312 146
64 Northeastern University 344 184
65 University of California, Santa Cruz 367 167
66 Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University 327 251-300
67 George Washington University 336 181
68 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 383 351-400
69 University of Utah 353 201-250
70 Stony Brook University, State University of New York 359 251-300
71 University of Kansas 372 351-400
72 University of Connecticut 377 301-350
73 Boston College 432 301-350
74 University of California, Riverside 454 201-250
75 Wake Forest University 398 251-300
76 Washington State University 400 301-350
77 University of Colorado, Denver 392 301-350
78 Tulane University 419 301-350
79 The University of Tennessee, Knoxville 407 301-350
80 Illinois Institute of Technology 421
81 University of Texas Dallas 501-510 251-300
82 Brandeis University 468 201-250
83 The University of Georgia 474 401-500
84 University of Iowa 421 201-250
85 University of Delaware 491 251-300
86 Wayne State University 484 301-350
87 Colorado State University 442 401-500
88 Oregon State University 461 301-350
89 University of Maryland, Baltimore County 460 501-600
90 Clark University 531-540 251-300
91 Florida State University 448 251-300
92 Iowa State University 511-520 351-400
93 University of New Mexico 601-650 301-350
94 University of Oklahoma 571-580 401-500
95 Drexel University 561-570 351-400
96 Howard University 581-590
97 Lehigh University 551-560 501-600
98 University of South Florida 601-650 251-300
99 The New School 561-570
100 University of Vermont 571-580 351-400

 

 

Published in Scholarship

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from ScholarshipMore posts in Scholarship »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *