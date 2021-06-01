Leoboost Scholarships Opportunity 2021, USA

About Leoboost Scholarships

LeoBoost is a leading company in the social media growth industry, and we’re dedicated to helping you build your social media pages, grow your business, become an influencer, and reach new heights in your social media game. This grant is solely for poor, needy students in the USA looking to pursue advanced education in social media marketing. Leoboost Scholarships

Description

University or Organization : Leoboost

Department : NA

Course Level : Undergraduate

Award : $1000

Number of Award s: NA

Access Mode : Online

Nationality : USA

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility Demands



Eligible Countries : USA

Eligible Course or Subjects : Undergraduate degree in social media or digital marketing

Eligibility Criteria : To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Aspirants must be US students

Rewards

Leoboost will provide the award amount of $1000 to needy and deserving students in the USA.

How to Get Started



How to Apply: The scholarship essay should be completed and sent through an email with a Word attachment to scholarship@leoboost.com.

Supporting Documents: Write the best essay in 700-850 words on the prompt, “How Instagram helps in shaping brands. Explain with data and examples.”

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with excellent academic achievements.

Language Requirement: Students must be proficient in written and spoken English language.

How To Apply