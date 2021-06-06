Rhodes Trust Global Scholarships at University of Oxford, UK

The University of Oxford, UK is awarding the Rhodes Trust Global Scholarships to outstanding students who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution. This is a global scholarship opportunity and it will be eligible to applicants all over the world.



Application Deadline: 2nd August 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Number of Awards: 2

Value of Award: Fully funded

Duration of Award:

The basic tenure of the Scholarship is two years, subject always to satisfactory academic performance and personal conduct. In certain cases, at the discretion of the Academic Committee of the Rhodes Trust and the

Rhodes Trustees, Scholars may apply for the third year of Scholarship to complete the DPhil,

The Rhodes Scholarship is for not less than two years.

Also Apply: Margaret MacCurtain International Awards In Women’s History At UCD – Ireland, 2021

Eligibility: To be eligible for this opportunity, applicants must;

be from any country of the world.

reached their 18th birthday and not have passed their 24th birthday on 1 October in the year of application.

have completed a Bachelor’s degree

How to Apply: Click Here to Begin Application Process

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information