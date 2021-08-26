Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarships in USA – Apply

Enhance your knowledge and skills with the help of the Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarships. The programme is organized by the Tortuga Backpacks.
The Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarship is awarded biannually to passionate students who want to explore the world.
Why should you apply for this programme? At Tortuga, their mission is to help travelers avoid the cost and hassle of checked luggage with carry-on-sized travel backpacks, including students studying abroad. When customers purchase luggage from us for their trips.
Application Deadline: November 15, 2021.
Brief Description
University or Organization: Tortuga Backpacks
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: $1,000
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: United States of America Students
The award can be taken in the USA
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: USA
Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university
Eligibility Criteria: To apply for the Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarship, you must:
Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or currently studying in the US on a student visa
Be a full-time undergraduate student in good academic standing at a four-year, degree-granting college or university in the U.S.
Have applied to or been accepted into a study abroad program eligible for credit by your college or university
How to Apply
How to Apply: Applicants must have to complete the online application form.
Supporting Documents: Aspirants must have to submit the academic transcripts of all previous school attended and copy of national ID card.
Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with relevant marks.
Language Requirement: Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the English language.
Benefits
The winner of the Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarship will receive:
$1,000 funding for studying abroad
1 travel backpack
The scholarship may be used for tuition, room and board, books, or travel. Funds will be sent directly to the winner’s study abroad program or university. In cases where this is not possible, alternative arrangements will be made.
15 total views, 1 views today
Be First to Comment