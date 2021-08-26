Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarships in USA – Apply

Enhance your knowledge and skills with the help of the Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarships. The programme is organized by the Tortuga Backpacks.

The Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarship is awarded biannually to passionate students who want to explore the world.

Why should you apply for this programme? At Tortuga, their mission is to help travelers avoid the cost and hassle of checked luggage with carry-on-sized travel backpacks, including students studying abroad. When customers purchase luggage from us for their trips.

Application Deadline: November 15, 2021.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Tortuga Backpacks

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: United States of America Students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: USA

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To apply for the Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarship, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or currently studying in the US on a student visa

Be a full-time undergraduate student in good academic standing at a four-year, degree-granting college or university in the U.S.

Have applied to or been accepted into a study abroad program eligible for credit by your college or university

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants must have to complete the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Aspirants must have to submit the academic transcripts of all previous school attended and copy of national ID card.

Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with relevant marks.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the English language.

Benefits

The winner of the Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarship will receive:

$1,000 funding for studying abroad

1 travel backpack

The scholarship may be used for tuition, room and board, books, or travel. Funds will be sent directly to the winner’s study abroad program or university. In cases where this is not possible, alternative arrangements will be made.

Apply Now

15 total views, 1 views today