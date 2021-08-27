International Student Emergency Assistance in USA – Apply

Do you want to start your educational journey in the USA? If yes, apply for the International Student Emergency Assistance at the Minnesota State University Mankato.

International students who wish to undertake any graduate degree program at Minnesota State University Mankato for the academic session 2021/2022.

Minnesota State University, Mankato is a public university in Mankato that promotes learning via effective undergraduate and graduate teaching, scholarship, and research in service to the state, region, and global community. It is named No. 1 MN community college.

Why choose to study at Minnesota State University Mankato? Caring staff and a sense of belonging are two reasons why overseas students pick Minnesota State University Mankato. The university is most known for its undergraduate research, and the Council on Undergraduate Research has named it one of the top 20 universities in the United States for 2021.

Application Deadline: September 15, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Minnesota State University Mankato

Department: NA

Course Level: Graduate degree

Awards: Up to $1,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from all across the world are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Graduate degree in any subject offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have currently in the US

Invalid F-1/J-1 status

Enrolled fall 2021

Applied to graduate in fall 2021, spring 2022 or summer 2022

Articulated need for financial support

Have not previously been awarded

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students are required to complete their application through the university’s online portal. Applicants who will be accepted by the university will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The applicants are required to provide the following documents to the university:

Official academic transcripts

Records of diplomas and certificates

Passport ID page copy

Financial documentation (bank statement, loan approval, or scholarship/financial guarantee)

Admission Requirements: To be admitted to the university, the applicants must check all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain average scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL iBT (internet-based test)score of 61 or better; OR

IELTS academic test score of 5 or better; OR

TOEFL PBT (paper-based test)score of 500 or better; OR

Duolingo English Testscore of 95 or better; OR

Pearson Test of English(PTE) score of 47 or better; OR

Successful completion of the highest levelof the Intensive English Program (IEP) at Minnesota State University, Mankato, with a B+ average or better and at least a B in each course; OR

Completion of Level 112at an English Language School (ELS) in the U.S.; OR

SAT Critical Reading sub-score of 400or higher (Taken prior to March 2016) or SAT Reading sub-score of 22 or higher (Taken March 2016 or later); OR

ACT English score of 18or higher; OR

Students transferring from a U.S. college or university may satisfy the English proficiency requirement by the completion of one semester of Freshman English Composition I with a C or better If the student is transferring from a school that is on the quarter system they would have to complete Freshman Composition I & II with a C or bettergrade.

Benefits

Minnesota State University Mankato will provide the award amount of up to $1,000 to the successful candidates.

Apply Now

16 total views, 4 views today