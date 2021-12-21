Former AZ insurance agent gets prison time for elder fraud scheme

A former Tucson insurance coverage agent was sentenced to 51 months in jail for dishonest her aged shoppers out of one million {dollars}, in accordance with the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace.

Officers say Koreasa M. Williams, 46, admitted she defrauded 9 of her shoppers out of $1,064,522.

Willaims stated she despatched types to numerous life insurance coverage firms asking to withdraw funds from her shoppers’ annuities with out their data and consent.

Williams additionally admitted to requesting the insurance coverage firms wire the funds on to her private checking account to make use of for her personal profit.

“It’s important that people who use their place and talent to hurt others be held accountable,” stated U.S. Legal professional Gary Restaino. “We’re grateful to our companions on the FBI for bringing this case ahead and are hopeful that its decision will deliver some closure for the victims.”

Compensate for the newest information and tales on the 12 Information YouTube channel. Subscribe as we speak.

Source link