Biden Administration Extends Pause on Student Loan Payments Until May 1

In latest months, pleas to take sweeping motion on scholar loans have gone unanswered by Mr. Biden, who has mentioned he has been reluctant to discover govt motion to forgive massive quantities of scholar mortgage debt, lest that reduction go to individuals attending elite faculties. However final week, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke publicly about the necessity to present reduction to debtors.

“I had scholar loans,” Ms. Harris mentioned throughout an interview with the radio and television host Charlamagne tha God. “I imply, look, proper now, now we have so many individuals, tens of tens of millions of individuals in the US who’re coping with scholar mortgage debt and tasks, and it’s standing in the way in which of them with the ability to begin a household or purchase a house. And it’s actual, and we have to take care of it.”

On Wednesday, the White Home sought to present Ms. Harris credit score for her function in persuading the president to approve the extension. Jen Psaki, the White Home press secretary, mentioned conversations with advisers, together with Ms. Harris, had led to Mr. Biden’s resolution to increase the moratorium. Ms. Psaki mentioned the president’s endangered social spending plan was not the principle purpose for the scholar mortgage extension.

“That is one thing the president has thought so much about over the previous a number of days,” Ms. Psaki mentioned, including that conversations with Ms. Harris “led to the choice to increase till Might.”

The Biden administration has already canceled some debt via extra focused measures — it wiped away practically $13 billion in loans for practically 640,000 debtors, in keeping with the Training Division, together with greater than $7 billion for individuals with a “whole and everlasting incapacity.”

Activists praised the administration’s resolution.

“The Biden administration has thrown a lifeline to scholar mortgage debtors within the face of financial and public well being actuality,” mentioned Mike Pierce, the chief director of the Pupil Borrower Safety Heart. “This was a vital motion for debtors to have the ability to keep afloat.

People who find themselves struggling to repay scholar mortgage debt mentioned the extension was useful, if solely short-term.

