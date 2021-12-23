International Ambassador Scholarships in USA

Do you want to take up your higher education in the USA? Then, apply now for the International Ambassador Scholarships at the Michigan Technological University. The application process is now open for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship programme has been specially set up for incoming first-year undergraduate non-US students. The grant will be awarded based on academic achievement, for a four-year period. The maximum scholarship value awarded can be $12,400.

Michigan Technological University is a public research university in Houghton founded in 1885. It is positioned #651-700 in QS Global World Rankings 2022 and holds a mission to create solutions for society’s challenges by delivering action-based education.

Why choose to study at the Michigan Technological University? Michigan Tech is a globally recognized technological university that educates students, advances knowledge, and innovates to improve the quality of life and promote mutual respect and equity for all people within the state, the nation, and the global community.

Application Deadline: There is no application deadline observed by Michigan Technological University.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Michigan Technological University

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor

Award: $12,400

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All applicants from outside of United States are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any baccalaureate programme taught at Michigan Tech can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be citizens and residents of any country except the United States.

The applicants must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.50 to be able to renew scholarships.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to submit an admission application online via the university application portal. All international undergraduate applicants will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to provide official secondary school transcripts and attested marks sheet. Personal statement and letter of recommendation are optional documents.

Admission Requirements: The students must have a minimum GPA of 3.00. Otherwise, students are required to submit test scores.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

TOEFL PBT – 550

IELTS – 6.5

Duolingo – 105

PTE – 53

Benefits

The students selected will be provided $1,000 – $12,400 for up to 4 years to cover the costs of a bachelor’s degree at Michigan Tech.

