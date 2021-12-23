World Insurance Associates Acquires Total Coverage Insurance in Texas

World Insurance Associates LLC has acquired Total Coverage Insurance of Irving, Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
TCI offers all-encompassing services to their customers. They provide commercial and personal insurance, in addition to professional liability, life and health insurance, and recreational vehicle insurance.
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Gunter Law Firm provided legal counsel to TCI. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.
Source: World Insurance Associates
