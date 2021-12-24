Exceptional Community Hospital accepting all insurance

Town’s first hospital opened Wednesday, bringing 24-hour emergency care and in-patient companies to Maricopa for the primary time. With that opening have come questions on what insurance coverage the hospital takes.

In line with Distinctive Healthcare CEO Saeed Mahboubi, the brand new hospital, referred to as Distinctive Neighborhood Hospital-Maricopa, accepts all plans.

“Distinctive Neighborhood Hospital–Maricopa honors all in-network advantages for emergency companies offered to our sufferers,” he mentioned. “We invoice in-network copayments, deductibles and coinsurance. We settle for all industrial insurance coverage and any Medicare, Medicaid (ACCCHS), TriCare plans and HIS/Tribal and VA plans. Distinctive Neighborhood Hospital-Maricopa is state licensed however is pending Medicare certification. As soon as Medicare is licensed we’ll invoice for companies after the Medicare participation date. Medicare, Medicaid and TriCare companies is not going to be billed to insurance coverage or the affected person previous to Medicare certification.”

The brand new hospital is located within the coronary heart of Maricopa on State Route 347 on the south finish of the overpass. The 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility consists of 9 in-patient rooms and eight emergency room remedy rooms permitting these sick or injured on the town to obtain emergency remedy with out a half hour hospital trip to Chandler or Casa Grande.

The first function of the hospital is its 24-hour emergency division. But it surely features a specialty inside medication hospital, in-house laboratory, and a digital imaging suite together with CT Scan, X-Ray, cellular MRI and ultrasound.

Mahboubi mentioned insurance coverage community standing mustn’t have an effect on the hospital’s capacity to supply care to anybody who wants it.

“We don’t stability invoice sufferers for any quantities in extra of in-network profit affected person prices, thus community standing with well being plans mustn’t hinder entry to emergency take care of any insured neighborhood member,” he mentioned. “We admire individuals selecting Distinctive Neighborhood Hospital in Maricopa, and we’re devoted to offering knowledgeable medical take care of your complete neighborhood and all these sufferers in want.”

Distinctive mentioned its aim is to supply minimal wait instances, a caring workers, extremely individualized care, and state-of-the-art expertise, making certain high quality healthcare and repair wants are met in each approach.

City’s first hospital opens – InMaricopa

Source link